Thornhill Park School principal Nadine Horton is “immensely proud” after the school was judged to be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The special school in Plains Farm teaches pupils aged four to 19 who are autistic and/or neurodivergent.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils are “happy and enjoy coming to school” and have positive relationships with the staff and teachers who “make learning fun”.

Lead inspector, David Milligan, was particularly impressed with pupils at the school and graded their behaviour and attitudes to learning as outstanding.

He said: “Pupils are kind, respectful and considerate. This contributes to a warm, welcoming atmosphere across both sites.

“Pupils know what bullying is but are adamant that it is not something that happens at their school. One pupil commented, ‘bullying does not even get a chance to take root here, because staff do not tolerate it’.”

After being informed of the judgement, Ms Horton said: “The praise for the pupils was one of the things I’m most proud of. They are wonderful and the inspectors said they represented the school really positively.

“Just because we are providing education to neurodivergent pupils doesn’t mean we can’t be ambitious for every single one of them. We absolutely are.”

Thornhill Park School principal, Nadine Horton.

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the school’s curriculum.

Mr Milligan said: “Leaders put pupils’ needs at the heart of the curriculum. All pupils have an initial six week assessment. This enables leaders to decide which aspect of the school’s provision will meet their academic, behavioural and emotional needs.

“Pupils access a variety of learning pathways. Some follow an education pathway, whereas others, who need more support to develop communication and social skills, follow a sensory and communication pathway.

“Throughout each pathway, leaders ensure that subjects such as English, science and mathematics are prioritised. Teachers skilfully adapt the curriculum so that pupils can access appropriate content based on their developmental needs.”

Mr Milligan also highlighted the school’s focus on pupils’ personal development, including an independent living pathway curriculum which teaches pupils how to “ look after themselves and develop independence skills”.

He added: “Leaders prioritise pupils’ preparation for adulthood. The personal, social, health and education curriculum helps pupils to develop an understanding of positive relationships, healthy lifestyles and how to stay safe when online and in the community.

“Other opportunities, such as bicycle training, swimming and trampolining, support pupils’ physical health. Older pupils develop their social interaction skills by working at the Sunderland Minster café every week. Here, pupils prepare food, take orders and manage cash flow.”

Thornhill Park School has been judged as good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school is run by the North East Autism Society which also oversees Aycliffe School in County Durham which has also just received a good Ofsted judgment.

The schools celebrated their achievements with pupils and parents with a picnic, barbecue, summer show and certificate giving assemblies.