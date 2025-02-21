1990 promotion: Delight and disbelief as Sunderland prepares for top flight
Sunderland prepared to take their place in Division One for the first time in five years.
‘A First Division team with First Division fans’
They would once again be competing with the best sides in English football but it was a strange circumstance which saw them get promotion.
The Rokermen were promoted at the expense of Swindon.
But the champagne flowed on Wearside and club chairman Bob Murray said: “I am pleased for the club and the town. We are a First Division team with First Division fans.
‘A precious asset to the town’
“It will put Sunderland on the map. It is a precious asset to the town and our job is to maintain that status.”
Sunderland Mayor Coun Andrew Myers felt the promotion was “good for the team and it is good for the town.
‘Still reeling from the closure of the shipyards’
“I think it will be a good boost for morale in Sunderland because we have taken a lot of knocks. We are still reeling from the closure of the shipyards and this is the kind of boost we need.
“I just hope the team can capitalise on this marvellous opportunity. I think the potential is there and we have enough homegrown talent in the area.”
As Sunderland bid for promotion again this season, we want your memories of the 1990 campaign.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
