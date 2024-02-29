It was a time of uncertainty and worry for the people of Sunderland in 1984.
The Miners' Strike was starting and money was tight for many.
Re-live a Wearside night out from 40 years ago.
1. Loads of choices
Here is your What's On guide to a night out in Wearside in 1984.
2. Millionaires Night at the Mayfair
It was Millionaire's Night every Thursday at the Mayfair.
Smart dress only and strictly for over 18s.
3. Pop in for a bigger burger
Grills, shakes and floats were all yours at Burger Grills in Blandford Street.
4. Dancing days at Barbary Coast
There was a £50 prize for the winners of the weekly disco dancing competition at Barbary Coast.
The eventual outright winner had the chance of a resident dancing spot at the club.