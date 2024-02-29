News you can trust since 1873
What's on in 1984: A guide to a night out in Sunderland 40 years ago

Krull at the ABC and Millionaire's Night at the Mayfair

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

It was a time of uncertainty and worry for the people of Sunderland in 1984.

The Miners' Strike was starting and money was tight for many.

But at least they could let their hair down at one of these venues including the Barbary Coast, Christie's, The Bay Hotel and the Mayfair.

Re-live a Wearside night out from 40 years ago.

Here is your What's On guide to a night out in Wearside in 1984.

1. Loads of choices

It was Millionaire's Night every Thursday at the Mayfair. Smart dress only and strictly for over 18s.

2. Millionaires Night at the Mayfair

Grills, shakes and floats were all yours at Burger Grills in Blandford Street.

3. Pop in for a bigger burger

There was a £50 prize for the winners of the weekly disco dancing competition at Barbary Coast. The eventual outright winner had the chance of a resident dancing spot at the club.

4. Dancing days at Barbary Coast

