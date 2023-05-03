Scenes! Look at the fun they had in London

The Sunderland fan and five of his pals from Consett all got tickets to the 1973 FA Cup Final.

And look at the scene as they celebrated the night away in London.

Thing is, though, they could only celebrate until midnight because that’s when the train left for Durham.

Still, it was a wonderful time and Jim, who wrote to us from Santa Pola in Spain, said: “We all planned to meet in the Greyhound pub in Wembley before and after the match.”

“As you can see we were celebrating around London until we got the midnight train to Durham.”

Jim is one of dozens of people who have shared their 1973 story with the Sunderland Echo and what a fun-filled file of memories we now have.

Thank you to everyone who reminisced on that famous day 50 years ago. To share your own memories on any topic, email [email protected]