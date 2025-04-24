A 1960s road puzzler from Sunderland's highways history - see if you can solve it

We have a quiz question for you. Can you name the first Sunderland street to be closed to traffic?

Here’s a clue, - it happened 65 years ago this month.

Greenwoods, Bergs, Cigarette Box and Burnands

It was the month when Maritime Terrace was closed to vehicular traffic and became a pedestrian route. The entrance was blocked by highways officials extending the kerb across the roadway.

Our photo shows people crossing the road and shops including Greenwoods, Bergs, Cigarette Box, Burnands and Goodwins in the background.

Maritime Terrace which created its own piece of Sunderland history in April 1960.Maritime Terrace which created its own piece of Sunderland history in April 1960.
Maritime Terrace which created its own piece of Sunderland history in April 1960. | Sunderland Echo

And look at the sign which reads ‘Prohibited. All vehicles except perambulators, invalid carriages and pedal cycles pushed by hand’.

Lermans in Palmers Arcade

As a reminder of the era, take a look at some other Sunderland Echo archive views from 1960.

Palmers Arcade. A shopping haven for lovers of knitting, toys, furniture and plenty more besides. This photo takes us back to November 1960.Palmers Arcade. A shopping haven for lovers of knitting, toys, furniture and plenty more besides. This photo takes us back to November 1960.
Palmers Arcade. A shopping haven for lovers of knitting, toys, furniture and plenty more besides. This photo takes us back to November 1960. | Sunderland Echo

You could shop at the Scottish Knitting Company or Lermans inside Palmers Arcade, or perhaps you preferred to look round the Binns sale as these people did.

Browsing round the Binns sale where there were bags by the dozen in 1960.Browsing round the Binns sale where there were bags by the dozen in 1960.
Browsing round the Binns sale where there were bags by the dozen in 1960. | Sunderland Echo

Or how about a trip to Fawcett Street, where there were bargains galore at Woolworths and a chance to browse round the latest offers at Simmons Furniture Store.

The Four Jones Boys

After all that shopping, you will deserve a spot of relaxation. You could take in a show at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland where The Four Jones Boys was a highlight, as well as Gladys Morgan and family.

But it is your memories we want of Maritime Terrace and Sunderland shopping in the early 1960s. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

