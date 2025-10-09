October 9 is World Post Day and it honours the postal sector’s contributions to the world.
We are celebrating with 15 retro scenes from Sunderland - from post workers to the mountain of parcels which had to be sorted through at Christmases past.
1. Millfield Post Office
It's a rainy day in 1972 and these people were pictured outside Millfield Post Office on the junction of Pickard Street and Hylton Road. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society
2. First day of ERNIE
Mr C Fetrich buys a Premium Bond during the first day of sale today at Sunderland Post Office in 1956. | se
3. Happy to help
A team of interpreters at Sunderland's General Post Office during World Cup year in 1966.
Margaret Hodgson, Christine Rourke, and Ludmilla Jackson - were pictured talking to Italian journalists Sandro Castellano and Mario Pennacchia. | se
4. A record breaking counter
The longest post office counter in the North East opened for business at the new Sunderland Post Office in the Market Square in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo