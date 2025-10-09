You could get everything from comic postcards to toys at Alex Hastings Seaburn post office. Hastings was Sunderland's captain throughout much of the 1930s and was a Scottish international left half.placeholder image
I'm celebrating World Post Day with 15 nostalgic Sunderland mail scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Let’s hear it for the postal workers and Post Offices which are a daily part of our lives.

October 9 is World Post Day and it honours the postal sector’s contributions to the world.

We are celebrating with 15 retro scenes from Sunderland - from post workers to the mountain of parcels which had to be sorted through at Christmases past.

Enjoy a selection of Sunderland Echo photo memories.

It's a rainy day in 1972 and these people were pictured outside Millfield Post Office on the junction of Pickard Street and Hylton Road.

1. Millfield Post Office

It's a rainy day in 1972 and these people were pictured outside Millfield Post Office on the junction of Pickard Street and Hylton Road. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Mr C Fetrich buys a Premium Bond during the first day of sale today at Sunderland Post Office in 1956.

2. First day of ERNIE

Mr C Fetrich buys a Premium Bond during the first day of sale today at Sunderland Post Office in 1956. | se

A team of interpreters at Sunderland's General Post Office during World Cup year in 1966. Margaret Hodgson, Christine Rourke, and Ludmilla Jackson - were pictured talking to Italian journalists Sandro Castellano and Mario Pennacchia.

3. Happy to help

A team of interpreters at Sunderland's General Post Office during World Cup year in 1966. Margaret Hodgson, Christine Rourke, and Ludmilla Jackson - were pictured talking to Italian journalists Sandro Castellano and Mario Pennacchia. | se

The longest post office counter in the North East opened for business at the new Sunderland Post Office in the Market Square in 1970.

4. A record breaking counter

The longest post office counter in the North East opened for business at the new Sunderland Post Office in the Market Square in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

