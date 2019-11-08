The £2.25 million Townscape Heritage Project aims to reinstate original features, free up access to upper areas of the high street and a host of improvements to make it more accessible. While many of its original buildings remain, high street names and family firms are among those who have traded during the decades. We take a look through the Echo archives at how the town’s landscape has evolved as it prepares to take it’s next step forward. What you can remember from your past shopping trips?