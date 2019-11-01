Work will be carried out in Church Street, Seaham, as part of the project.

Premises owners, tenants, community representatives and others who will see an impact from Seaham Townscape Heritage Project were brought together for its launch.

Grants will be gifted to property owners or occupiers to carry out repairs and reinstate traditional features, create access to vacant upper floor areas and enhance the town centre’s architecture and also aim to bring empty properties back into use.

Councillor Kevin Shaw, centre with Durham County Council officers, commercial property owners, tenants and community members at the launch of the scheme.

During the gathering earlier this week, people found out more about how they can play in the project, details on how to access funds and the training opportunities

Further information was revealed about public spaces due to be upgraded and decluttered.

This includes North Terrace and Terrace Green, the widening of footway at North Terrace, the upgrading or replacement of paving and the return of car parking around Terrace Green.

In South Terrace, there are plans to highlight the exposed historic Rainton Railway Line tracks, better paths, plants and seating, the installation of information panels on the area’s railway history and the relocation of the ‘Brothers’ sculpture.

Within Church Street, there are proposals to make a cultural gateway, improve the paving and landscaping, the resiting of the foundation stone, reinstatement of heritage plaques, removal of a brick planter and more seating and restrictions for vehicles.

Councillor Kevin Shaw, cabinet member for strategic housing and assets, said: “This project represents a significant investment in Seaham and has the potential to enhance the overall look and attractiveness of the town’s high street.

“The tremendous support the community has shown for the project working alongside our dedicated officers has been invaluable and I know residents are looking forward to seeing the work begin.”