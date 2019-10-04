11 of the best and worst Sunderland AFC running out songs ranked

The tunes are carefully chosen to help fans create the right atmosphere in the ground, but the ones that have been the best over the years is a highly subjective affair. The following list of 11 is in order of personal preference. You needn’t agree – and probably don’t. So starting from the top downwards ...
1. Dance of the Knights by Sergei Prokofiev
Long before a glorified game show used it, this corker by jaunty Russian Prokofiev (1891-1953) became the unofficial theme of the Stadium of Light when it opened in 1997. The Raiders of the Lost Ark theme was mercifully rejected.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Can't Help Falling In Love With You - Elvis
Another unofficial, this one by little-known chanteur and Sunderland fan Elvis Presley. Sung on the terraces for many years before the club finally started playing it before kick-off.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Ready To Go - Republica
A year after it charted in 1996, this thumping tune would interrupt Prokofiev as soon as the first player emerged from the tunnel at the new Stadium of Light. It hasn't been used for some years now, but hasn't been bettered.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Green Onions - Booker T & the MGs
Cheating here. This was actually played at the end of games in the 2017-18 season if Sunderland hadn't won. It was heard an awful lot during the 2017-18 season. Fortunately it's a good tune, even if it is sullied by association.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
