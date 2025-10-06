A tribute to the remarkable life of Seaham's oldest veteran, Nora High. | ugc

Seaham’s oldest war veteran is 100 today - and what a remarkable story Nora High has to tell.

A party to remember was held at the weekend for Nora whose incredible war bravery and service has been shared with the Sunderland Echo by her very proud family.

Nora High whose service to her country consisted of working as a heavy anti-aircraft gun predictor, defending Dover against the threat of the Luftwaffe. | ugc

She was 17 when she enlisted in the ATS

Nora had not even reached her 18th birthday when she was enlisted in the Air Training Services (ATS) and was sent to the Royal Artillery to be trained as a heavy anti-aircraft gun predictor.

She was posted to the anti-aircraft battery at Dover Castle and was soon playing her part in the defence of the Kent Coastline, where the bulk of the German aircraft flew over.

Her 11-strong gun crew included a tracker, a height finder, a range finder and a predictor. As No. 1 predictor it was Nora's responsibility to make sure the correct information was given to those manning the gun and she also had to tell them when to fire.

Gun malfunction killed the 19 year old girl standing next to Nora

The German Luftwaffe attacks over the Kent coast were incessant and Nora witnessed many horrific incidents.

Nora, left, with her brother Charles and sister Dorothy. | ugc

She can still recall a gun malfunction that killed a 19 year old girl standing next to her. Quite a few girls were killed and many more badly wounded with shrapnel - they only had a tin hat for protection from the German fighters.

Nora comes from a family with strong military connections. Both her parents served in World War 1 - her father Charles on destroyers and submarines in the Royal Navy, and her mother in the WAACS.

Nora in a lovely photo with all her family. She has now celebrated her 100th birthday. | ugc

Nora was manager of K Shoes in Fawcett Street, Sunderland

Her sister Dorothy served in the WAAF during World War II and her son David was in the RAF.

Nora was a special guest at the Festival of Remembrance in Durham Cathedral, parading in front of the Duchess of Northumberland, Lord Lieutenant of Co. Durham and other dignitaries.

Nora High who proudly served her country as an anti-aircraft spotter in World War II. | ugc

She says her proudest moment however was in September 2004 when she and other members of the Heavy Royal Artillery who helped defend Dover during World War II were reunited as guests at a special parade arranged by the people of Dover to show their gratitude.

Nora High pictured next to the Tommy statue in Seaham. | other 3rd party

Her mother was one of the founder members of the Women's Section in Seaham and like Nora she was a staunch supporter of the RBL.

‘She was popular with her customers for her exemplary customer service’

Nora pictured with her beloved husband Christopher. | ugc

This remarkable Seaham woman was honoured with a party at the Masonic Hall where her family, friends and numerous dignitaries all gathered.

Daughter Christina told us: “Mum managed K Shoes, Fawcett Street, Sunderland in the 80s and 90s.

“She was so proud of her store, she loved fashion and going to "buys" to see new styles in footwear. She was popular with her customers for her exemplary customer service, and knowledge.

Nora has four children Carole, Christina, Robin and David and is grandmother to 4 grand daughters and 1 grandson, and great grandparent to three.

Ten facts from 1925 - the year Nora was born;

Sunderland completed the signing of centre forward Dave Halliday. He scored 38 goals in the next season.

The coal staiths at East Castlereagh berth in Seaham docks were first designed. They would remain as part of Seaham until their demolition in 1980.

The coal staiths at Seaham which were designed in 1952 - the year that Nora High was born. | se

Sir Robert Appleby Bartram took charge at Bartram & Sons shipbuilding company.

The Wear shipyard of Bartram and Sons. | se

There were at least two fatalities at Seaham Colliery. A wagon man and a filler were killed in separate accidents.

Sunderland District Electric Tramways Company’s short-lived tramway which ran from Grangetown to Easington Lane, closed.

John Logie Baird transmitted the first grayscale television image in London.

Sunderland District Omnibus Co began in 1925 and began operating its Blue Buses.

Militant miners threw the Dean of Durham into the River Wear during the Durham Miners Gala. They mistook him for the Bishop of Durham who had angered them with comments about strikes.

Britain returned to the Gold Standard which made goods more expensive.

Alfred Hitchcock completed his first silent film called The Pleasure Garden.