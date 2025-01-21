This company gives away more than 250 prizes every week for £1.50

The prizes include lavish holidays, supercars, and the latest gadgets - and there's a one-in-three chance of winning something

If you've never heard of Daymade before, now is the time to take a closer look. It's a prize draw company with a difference.

Unlike some of the big household names out there, such as Omaze, or BOTB, Daymade has a remarkable number of prizes to give away per entry, often more than 250.

Some of these prizes are incredible, too. Currently among the top-tier giveaways there's a Porsche Taycan, a £100,000 house renovation, a world cruise, a free wedding, and some absolutely amazing holidays.

And, yes, entries to win these prizes costs as little as £1.50. And, yes, the odds of winning something, according to the Daymade website, are around one in three.

The catch? Well, it's not a catch, as such, but the prizes are graded in tiers. The "Daymaker" and "Daymaker Boost" prizes are top-drawer, six-figure, life-changing prizes.

While the prizes in the "Diamond", "Platinum", and "Gold" tiers range from £10,000 dream holidays and tech bundles, to prizes worth a few hundred pounds.

Then there are "Silver" and "Bronze" prizes. Silver prizes might be a nice hamper, a meal out, or a gift card worth around £50. And the bronze prizes are usually worth £30 or less. There are scented candles, cosmetic bundles, or gift cards for high-street stores.

The clever thing is, you're in with a really good chance of winning something. It might just be a posh bottle of shampoo, but there is still a chance it could also be a £100,000 car or a holiday of a lifetime.

Single entries into the twice-weekly draws, which take place every Tuesday and Friday, cost £1.50. And the more entries you buy, the cheaper each one is.

There are boost deals to cheaply enhance your odds, and exclusive benefits for people who sign up to premium subscriptions.

But it is possible to take a stab at a big prize for just £1.50. You can even have a free postal entry, if you want.

Subscribers will support Daymade's charity partner Veritree, and so far the company has helped to plant 2,684,353 trees.

Click here to go to the Daymade website and flick through the prizes, and click here to see the entry options.

