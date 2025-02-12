This 50" 4K HDR smart TV is less than £250 thanks to a discount code

The TCL 50PF650K has loads of cutting-edge features | TCL

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you fancy a new big-screen TV this might be the cheapest way to buy one right now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It doesn't seem that long ago that a 50" television was a genuinely premium purchase, costing well into the thousands of pounds.

And a decent set could still set you back hundreds of pounds thanks to the smart features they're having incorporated, such as HDR imaging software, Dolby sound, and the latest operating systems.

But there are bargains out there if you know where to look. The Hughes Electrical store, for example, has a TCL 50" TV on sale at the moment for £268.

It even has micro dimming on its metallic bezel-less screen, and it supports the latest Airplay 2, Miracast and Apple Homekit.

The TCL 50PF650K is the 2024 model, hence the discount from Hughes but, here's the clever bit. If you go to eBay and visit the Hughes Electrical store by clicking this link, there's a voucher offering a further £20 off.

The deal will expire on Valentine's Day, so be quick | eBay

That means the price drops in the basket to £248. So that's less than £250 for a feature-rich, 50" smart TV with all the latest software. You even get free delivery.

The only difference we can see between buying it from eBay and buying it from Hughes directly is that the Hughes online store offers a two-year warranty, while the eBay store only suggests a one-year warranty.

However, you might be able to negotiate better terms with them if you message them. And eBay's buyer protection system is famously robust.

Click here to see the voucher deal on eBay and click here to see the Hughes website listing.