Apple has launched a huge back-to-school giveaway for students – including free AirPods 4, £50 AirPods Pro 2 and big savings on MacBooks and iPads.

Apple is giving away AirPods 4 free to students who buy a discounted Apple Mac or iPad and it is also giving away AirPods Pro2 for just £50 as part of a massive student giveaway.

The offer is available to any student and offers savings of up to £150 on brand new Apple accessories.

The Apple Education Store discounts are only available for iPads, Apple Macs and MacBooks. Unfortunately they do not discount Apple TV or the latest Apple iPhones as they are not viewed as educational accessories.

The full list of discounts includes:

£20 off an iPad (A16) priced at £309

£50 off an iPad mini (A17 Pro) at £449

£50 off an iPad Air at £749

£100 off a 13.6-inch MacBook Air at £899

£100 off a 15-inch MacBook Air at £1,099

£100 off a 14-inch MacBook Pro at £1,499

£200 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro at £2,229

There are also discounts on Mac minis and Mac Studio for any student in university and it comes with a selection of freebies too.

Apple is giving away AirPods 4 with any of the above deals, which is a saving of £179 on the normal price for the high end headphones. If students do not want the AirPods 4 they can choose a Magic Mouse worth £100, a Magic Trackpad worth £149, or a Magic Keyboard worth £199.

The Air Pods Pro 2 cost just £50 when you buy a MacBook or £100 if you buy an iPad as part of the student deal.

While phones are not included in the deal there are discounts available on the latest iPhone models.

The iPhone 16 costs as little as £24 a month with Sky Mobile and that is the cheapest way to own a new iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best-selling phone in the iPhone range. The flagship phone comes with a high-end 12MP 4K front camera, Apple’s clever artificial intelligence, and an ultra-fast processor for streaming, video and photo editing and gaming on the go.

The Pro Max costs from £37 a month from Sky Mobile and that is the cheapest deal on the market for students who want the latest phone.

A new iPhone, the 17, will arrive in September and students can hold out for an iPhone 16 deal when the new phones launches. Prices will typically drop when a new model arrives and that means September could be a good time to upgrade a phone.

