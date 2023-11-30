Ho ho ho: Julie's a 6-in-a-row jumper winner

What a lot of entries we had

The jumper which has been produced by Mackem Daft.

It was a Christmas cracker of a competition and we got dozens of entries.

Our '6-in-a-row' jumper competition - run in conjunction with card and souvenir business Mackem Daft - proved a great hit with readers and the winner was Julie Metcalfe from Washington.

Christmas with a Mackem twist thanks to this festive jumper.

The jumper will be winging its way to her courtesy of Mackem Daft and one of its founders Mal Robinson said: "Sales have been through the roof since we launched the jumper.

"We've also had some great banter with Newcastle fans, who like to remind us what division we are in, but there's no taking away that six in a row feeling...especially at Christmas!"