Ho ho ho: Julie's a 6-in-a-row jumper winner
What a lot of entries we had
It was a Christmas cracker of a competition and we got dozens of entries.
Our '6-in-a-row' jumper competition - run in conjunction with card and souvenir business Mackem Daft - proved a great hit with readers and the winner was Julie Metcalfe from Washington.
The jumper will be winging its way to her courtesy of Mackem Daft and one of its founders Mal Robinson said: "Sales have been through the roof since we launched the jumper.
"We've also had some great banter with Newcastle fans, who like to remind us what division we are in, but there's no taking away that six in a row feeling...especially at Christmas!"
Congratulations to Julie and thanks to everyone who entered.