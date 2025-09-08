iPhone 17 exact release date revealed as Apple begins launch countdown

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is less than a week away and Apple has released its reveal schedule

The countdown to the launch of the new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max has begun and the exact release date has been revealed.

Apple is set to announce a raft of new devices including the new iPhone 17 on Tuesday 9 September in a live stream that will begin at 6pm UK time.

Shortly after the announcement UK mobile providers will confirm their individual pricing and available for the phone. Current iPhone 16 sellers Sky Mobile, Three and Carphone Warehouse will all offer iPhone 17 and Pro Max tariffs for those who want to buy the phone on contract.

Pre orders for the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 Pro Max will open on Friday 12 September and if the launch follows the pattern of previous iPhone releases we can expect a time of 1pm for the official opening of pre orders.

The iPhones will be available in stores a week later (19 September) and all pre orders will be delivered on the same day. You will be able to place a pre order here.

The new iPhone 17 will be revealed on Tuesday and we can expect at least three new upgrades to the Apple phone range. The iPhone 17 will be the base model that will replace the hugely popular iPhone 16 in the lineup.

A larger iPhone 17 Pro is also expected, while a range-topping iPhone 17 Pro Max will come equipped with more powerful processing speeds, a higher quality screen and an upgraded camera.

All of the phones will use Apple Intelligence, the AI used by the brand in the iPhone 16. The rest of the phone is expected to be one of the largest upgrades in years with speculation around a new cooling upgrade that can keep the phone from overheating.

There are also rumours of a new iPhone 17 Air model that will replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the range. The rumoured 5.5mm width of the phone makes it one of the thinnest iPhones ever and will place it in competition with the new Samsung S25 Ultra Edge, which signalled a new era for ultra thin mobile phones at the top end of the market.

You will be able to see all of the new launches during Apple’s live stream.

