Inside the Churchfields show homes at new Sunderland housing estate

The housing development is the final phase of the Doxford Park regeneration project.

Work is nearing completion on a regeneration project which has created new communities in Doxford Park.

Churchfields, in the shadow of St Matthew's Church, after which the estate is named, is the sixth and final phase of a £97million investment by the commercial housing arm of Gentoo Group, which has seen the creation of 649 new homes in the suburb that have met a range of housing needs.

Just off Mill Hill Road, Churchfields is comprised of 100 new homes, of which eight homes were built for social rent and two for discount market, with either three, four or five bedrooms.

Homes come in a choice of eight models: The Chestnut, The Elder, The Lime, The Sycamore, The Juniper, The Bywell, The Dilston and The Mulberry.

Almost 50% of the new homes have already been sold, with all of the three-bed properties, bar the showhome, gone, with four and five-bedroom properties still available.

Work commenced on the Gentoo masterplan for the area back in 2006 and Churchfields is just over the road from one of the previously completed phases, Thurcroft.

Other completed phases include the £14 million development at Haddington Vale in Doxford Park, which caters for the needs of older people.

Construction at Churchfields is due to be completed in the summer which will mark the end of the 17-year major regeneration project in this corner of the city.

Leanne Thompson, Head of Sales and Customer Experience, said: "We are delighted to deliver the last phase of the masterplan for the city.

"Churchfields provides quality new homes in a great location, we have received positive feedback from those customers who have already moved into their new home and we look forward to welcoming more new customers."

Prices for the remaining plots at Churchfields range from £284,995 for a detached four-bed Lime to £459,995 for a five-bed detached Mulberry.

Gentoo Group owns and manages around 30,000 homes across Sunderland, providing more than 60,000 people with a home.

Its commercial house building arm is in addition to Gentoo Group's social housing and since 2007 Gentoo Homes has built more than 3500 new homes throughout the North East.

Other ongoing Gentoo projects in the city include Cricketers Hill in Carley Hill, which will consist of 115 homes, Chester Gate in Pennywell and Wellspring Park in Town End Farm.