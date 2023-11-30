Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are eight seasonal films at The Fire Station.

The Fire Station is hosting a two-day movie marathon of the very best Christmas films. This December.

You might have seen them before, but there's nothing like seeing a film on the big screen and There is something for everyone in the eight-film offer, from family favourites like Home Alone, Elf and The Polar Express, to romcom The Holiday to movies with more mature themes like Die Hard and The Shining.

The two-day marathon is on Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28 and the full line-up is:

Wednesday, December 27: 12pm - Home Alone, 2.30pm - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 5pm – Elf and 8pm - The Shining.

Thursday, December 28: 12pm - The Polar Express, 2.30pm - Arthur Christmas, 5pm - The Holiday and 8pm - Die Hard.

Tickets cost: one film for £10 (under 18s £5), two films for £15 (under 18s £7.50), three films for £21 (under 18s £10.50) and four films are £25 (under 18s £12.50).

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “Christmas is a time for movies – especially films which can be enjoyed by all the family.

"So in that quiet time between Christmas and New Year we thought it would be a good idea to present a movie marathon across two days and in the warm and welcoming surroundings of our wonderful venue.

“We’ll be providing hot drinks, snacks and plenty of Christmas cheer so we’ll be the perfect cosy place for people to hunker down for a fantastic experience and some brilliant films.

“We’ve carefully selected our films to create the best marathon movie we can – and hope the two days can be part of families’ festive celebrations this year.”

The movie marathon is part of The Fire Station’s Christmas programme, which starts on Friday, December 1 with the Royal Northern Sinfonia’s Christmas by Candlelight concert.

A variety of music and entertainment then follows in the lead-up to Christmas: jazz and folk concerts to anthemic rock with Tom A Smith and Kim Wilde. There are nights for dancing, or indulging your wild side with a night of live burlesque and a night to be thrilled with Cirque – "where circus meets the theatre".