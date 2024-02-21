Sunderland doctor's podcasts bringing health and laughs to listeners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agony Island. Dr Steven Hamm, left, presents the Agony Island podcast with comedian Steffen Peddie. Picture by Gwen Peddie.

A Sunderland doctor is helping people with his successful podcast, as well as in his surgery.

Dr Steven Hamm is a GP at the Galleries Medical Practice in Washington. He studied pharmacy at the University of Sunderland, before going off to medical school in London.

The former Thornhill pupil, now 39, has worked in hospitals around the North East. But now, as well as practising medicine, he presents a show alongside comedian Steffen Peddie.

They had worked on BBC Radio Newcastle, giving a weekly light-hearted yet respectful approach to medical queries. These could be about anything: cardiovascular disease, energy drinks, autism, ADHD and much more.

Steven said: "We've done a lot of red flag stuff too, like prostate cancer. We've had a lot of people come back to us with symptoms who have been to the doctor, then actually catch it early and get treatment.

"We did dome good. But BBC cuts ended the show. Steffen and I wanted to continue, so we've ended up doing this podcast, Agony Island.

"We've moved away from the medical stuff and now do comedy where we give advice. It seems to be doing quite well.

"Steffen's a stand-up comic and we talk about whatever nonsense has happened. People write to us with problems like 'My neighbour keeps taking my bins out to a place I don't want them to be'."

A recent one was from a woman who hates her mother-in-law who's divorced, while her dad has been widowed for seven years. Over Christmas dinner they got on really well and are now taking a trip to Amsterdam.

The woman who contacted the show is worried that she and her husband will become step-brother and sister.

Steven added: "We have stuff with a funny slant, then Steffen's American wife asks a question like, 'Is it okay to ask someone to take their shoes off when they enter your house?' or 'Is it okay to lie on your dating profile?'

"Then we attempt to answer them. She also asks questions on British etiquette."

The show, edited by Steven himself, goes out each Monday. Search for Agony Island on Spotify, Apple, Google or anywhere with podcasts.