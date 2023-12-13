Pop icon Kim Wilde bringing festive fun to Sunderland

Some tickets are still available for Kim Wilde's gig

Pop goddess Kim Wilde is heading to Sunderland to spread festive cheer with a special acoustic Christmas concert.

Some tickets are still available for Wilde Winter at The Fire Station on Friday, December 15 when Kim will perform acoustic renditions of some of her classic hits as well as much loved carols and holiday favourites, "which will be enough to get even the most Scrooge-like among us into the spirit of Christmas".

Kim’s soulful voice and catchy pop hits have been a favourite combination for decades. Her acoustic selection will be accompanied by a talented band of musicians, backing her on iconic hits like Kids in America, to seasonal classics like Jingle Bells.

Kim’s rocker dad Marty Wilde wrote most of her hits with her brother Ricky. She holds the record for being the most charted British female solo act of the 1980s, with 17 UK Top 40 singles throughout the decade.

Kids in America was launched in January 1981 and was an instant success, reaching number two in the UK Singles Chart and was a hit in a string of other countries such as Germany, France and Australia.

Her debut album Kim Wilde repeated the success of the single and spawned two further hits with Chequered Love and Water on Glass.

In 1987 she had a US number one single with her version of You Keep Me Hangin' On.

Further albums and live tours followed, establishing her as one of the UK's favourite singers.

As well as her music career, Kim has enjoyed fame in recent years through her passion for gardening. She has presented several TV and radio shows on the subject and has written several books, most of which focus on introducing children to gardening.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We can’t wait for Kim to join us for what will be a great celebration of her music with a festive twist.

"Her songs have been Christmas holiday staples for decades and her intimate acoustic performance will set the right tone for Christmas celebrations in our cosy auditorium.

“A ticket for the show would be the perfect Christmas present.”