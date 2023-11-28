Cinema offering CBeebies pantomime bargain at Boldon Cineworld
Robin Hood panto at Boldon cinema
The BBC is bringing a traditional pantomime to the big screen. CBeebies production of Robin Hood is coming to Cineworld in Boldon.
It stars presenters Rhys Stephenson as Robin Hood with Maddie Moate as Marion, with Jennie Dale as the Sheriff, Dodge as Tiny the Squirrel, Justin Fletcher as a Very Important Bee, with CBeebies' Ben Faulks as Grandfather Oak
Families on a budget might be interested to hear that tickets for the four 70-minute screenings are available from just £4.50.
The Boldon screenings are at 10.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3.
Robin Hood was filmed live at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales and will include original extra scenes and added fun just for cinema audiences.
The traditional story sees Robin Hood and his Merry Band protecting Sherwood Forest and its animal inhabitants from the quite nasty Sheriff of Nottingham (boooo!), who has a very naughty plan to destroy the wood of its riches for her own benefit.
