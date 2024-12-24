'Mega' mattresses and sofa bed sale with up to £700 off and extra perk
Mattress giant Dreams has expanded its huge Winter Sale to include Tempur, Therapur and Flaxby sought-after brands. There’s even a ‘mega bedding bundle deal’ launched today, Tuesday December 24.
The Dreams Winter sale started on Wednesday December 18 with select Dreams Workshop mattresses here and Dream Team mattresses discounted with up to 50% off. That has now been expanded today to include far more from bedframes to sofa beds for anyone trying to save money on home improvement jobs.
Plus there’s the added perk that the price includes free delivery on all orders with no minimum spend required.
Luring in shoppers is the ‘Mega’ deal that when you buy any Tempur Pro Air Smartcool Mattress between now and Saturday December 28, there’s a free bundle worth up to £860 thrown in that includes a Tempur duvet, mattress protector and pillows.
Eppy two-seater Clic Clac sofa bed is down to £299 - go straight to the deal here
Save £200 on a House Beautiful Chloe Upholstered Ottoman Bed Frame down to £699 - browse the deal
Families can save on beds with 20% off here until Sunday December 29. While Flaxby mattresses have up to 20% off from now until Sunday December 29 with savings of up to £400 on offer.
There’s also up to £500 off Dream Team mattresses until Tuesday December 31. Among the biggest savings is the double Dream Team Swaffham Combination Mattress that is down to £699 from £1,399.
That’s a half price deal saving £700. That mattress is renowned for its “deep layer of pressure-relieving memory foam”.
From now until January 7, there’s 20% off TheraPur mattresses and up to 30% off sofa beds in the huge sale. That includes a faux leather Eppy two-seater Clic Clac sofa bed for £299 here.
Dreams also has a Sleepmatch online to help shoppers work out their “perfect” mattress. Dreams is the UK’s leading bed retailer.