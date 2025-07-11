Keep your dog cool during the heatwave with these gadgets | Amazon

Help your dog beat the heat with effective cooling mats, elevated beds, and fun water fountains designed for warm weather comfort.

As summer temperatures once again start to rise across the country, pet owners face the challenge of keeping their dogs safe and comfortable in extreme heat. And Amazon is bringing timely deals on smart products that can help keep your dog cool throughout the heatwave.

One of the simplest and most effective solutions is the Furry baby Dog Cooling Mat £11.99 . This mat uses pressure-activated cooling gel to draw heat away from your dog's body. It doesn't require refrigeration or electricity and remains consistently cooler than the ambient temperature.

It's especially useful for older dogs or breeds with thick coats who need a cool spot to rest indoors.

For dogs who spend time outdoors, the Petlicity Elevated Dog Bed with Canopy £29.99 provides a more comprehensive cooling solution.

This raised, cot-style bed promotes airflow beneath your dog, reducing the risk of overheating on hot surfaces. The canopy provides shade from direct sunlight, making it ideal for use in gardens, patios, or even while camping.

If you're looking to make cooling off a bit more fun, the BACOENG Outdoor Dog Water Fountain Sprinkler £30.39 (save 20%)

This sturdy, coated metal device connects to a garden hose and features a paw-activated brass valve. Dogs can step on the pedal to trigger a stream of fresh water, turning hydration into a playful experience.

With temperatures set to rise all through the week, now is the ideal time to invest in these cooling tools. These gadgets are an affordable way to keep your pet cool, hydrated, and happy all summer long.

