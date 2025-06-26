The Lifewit Cooler Backpack in action – ideal for beach trips, festivals and summer days out | Lifewit

I’ve been hunting for a cooler that actually works for real-life summer days – and this one’s now 26% off on Amazon.

With the heatwave showing no signs of letting up – and the long school holidays fast approaching – I’ve been on the hunt for a portable drinks cooler that actually suits real-life summer plans. Something that’s big enough for a picnic or day out, but not so heavy or clunky that you dread taking it with you.

After digging through dozens of options, I may have found the right product to fit the bill – and with almost 30% off, I think I’ll put it firmly on my shopping list.

This Lifewit Cooler Backpack is Amazon’s current #1 bestseller in picnic backpacks, with more than 6,800 five-star ratings and over 1,000 sales in the past month – and it’s easy to see why. It holds up to 30 cans, has a generous 21-litre capacity, and is fully waterproof and leakproof thanks to its tough 600D Oxford fabric and seamless design.

I also love that it has proper backpack straps, not just a handle – meaning you can carry it comfortably on your back while keeping your hands free for the beach umbrella or wrangling kids. For me, it hits the sweet spot between capacity and portability – something a lot of traditional coolboxes completely miss.

There are mesh pockets on the sides for water bottles, a front zip section for your bits and bobs, and even a pocket in the lid for napkins or cutlery. Inside, there’s thick insulation padding to help keep your drinks and food cold for hours – ideal if you’re heading to a festival, park or beach.

It’s available in grey, dark blue or black, and weighs just 1lb – so even when it’s full, it won’t feel like too much of a burden. The materials also make it easy to wipe clean, which is something I really value after any long day out where things inevitably get a bit messy.

