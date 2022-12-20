Best winter tents: warm, rain-proof, insulated tents for cold weather

If you’re serious about multi-day hiking in colder conditions or during the winter months, a 4-season tent suitable for winter is a must purchase. There are a number of things to look out for when it comes to purchasing the right 4-season tent, as the product will have to withstand far more intense weather conditions including elements that call into question structural stability such as wind and snow.

In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the best winter tents money can buy and assessing what you need to look for when purchasing a good winter tent.

Best winter tents at a glance

What’s the difference between a summer and winter tent?

The construction and design of a winter tent can make all the difference - summer tents often have heavier, less portable poles made out of conventional metals or even plastic.

A good 3 or 4 season tent suitable for adventures in the winter time feature poles that are of good quality or even carbon fibre, making them incredibly strong and robust when tackling stormy weather, windshear or gusty storms overnight. The fabric is often a higher waterproof rating, and some examples even have clever configuration to allow for greater storage space inside so your adventure gear won’t get wet.

There are a few things to look for - two entrances are a good idea if one entrance gets snowed in during winter conditions, good ventilation is key and pay careful attention to the floor and ground sheet - you’ll need this to be good quality to keep the moisture out but perhaps more importantly to keep the cold ground from penetrating the tent.

You’ll want to make sure you twin a good winter tent with durable, sturdy gear and accessories, especially mats that keep you off the floor and performance all-season sleeping bags.

Here are some of our recommendations for good 4-season tents for use this winter

Vango F10 Krypton UL2 Best For spacious inside £344.95 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Flysheet weighs: 551g Inner weighs: 899g Poles weigh: 557g Total weight: 2007g (excludes pegs & bags) Pegs x10 weigh: 99g Pack size: 45 x 14cm Capacity: 2 Person Tent ‘F10’ stands for Force 10 - an extremely capable range from Scottish brand Vango that sits at the premium end of our list and of Vango’s extensive camping lineup. It’s lightweight but the interior is impressively spacious - ideal for two-people backpacking in the winter. The space-to-weight ratio is terrific - you can easily take it on multi-day adventures. The geodesic design of the F10 is pitched inner-first, and the structure reinforces the tent so it can put up with more extreme weather conditions - the eco alloy tent poles are also very strong, and we found it a very easy tent to put up. The proprietary 15 Denier ripstop fabric is great at repelling rain, wind, sleet - all the elements - but feather-weight, and the fully taped seams are up to the task of with-standing a squall. The groundsheet is made from 70 Denier nylon with a HH rating of 6,000mm - that means no water ingress from below, either. If your budget can stretch to it, this is a great all weather option.

MSR Access 2 Best For mid-winter holidays £624.99 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Flysheet weighs: 488g Inner tent weighs: 598g Poles weigh: 554g Total weight: 1640g (excluding pegs and bags) Pegs x8 weigh: 114g Tech Specs Capacity: 2 Doors: 2 One of the premium brands when it comes to designing and building clever, thoughtful and sturdy winter tents, MSR have excelled with the Access 2, which is created especially for winter backcountry expeditions and adventure. The weight is the key selling point - it’s lighter than an out and out mountaineering tent but sturdier than their backpacking ranges, and the frame is built to withstand an impressive amount of snow layering overnight. If you were headed out on a multi-day, snow-bound adventure, this would be our choice - MSR is excellent at moisture management while still making a versatile, light-weight tent. It’s double-wall design is especially good in mid-winter, as the snow fall increases and temperatures drop - but we also enjoy taking this out for springtime camping, when it is dewy and damp.

Sierra Designs 3000 Meteor 2 Best For first-time wild campers £205.95 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Minimum Weight: 2.25 kg Packaged Weight: 2.4 kg Vestibule Area: 0.84 + 0.84 sq m Floor Area: 2.77 m2 Peak Height: 104.1 cm Dimensions (L x W): 213 x 130 cm Packed Size: (L x W): 45.7 x 16.5 cm Although marketed as a three-season tent, we’ve used the Meteor 2 extensively across the country and can safely say we’d trust it with more challenging conditions throughout the year. It’s easy to put up, has plenty of space inside and we think is excellent value for money for what you get. The ‘Burrito’-style storage bag makes packing the tent away quick and easy. We especially like the ridge pole that creates steep sides and nearly vertical walls - much more comfortable for storage and sitting up when inside the tent. We also love the ‘stargazer’ roll-back option - it offers plenty of ventilation in warmer months, and night sky views for sky-gazing. It a comfy, easy to use option for two-person backpacking, and could easily suit bikepackers or newbies to weekend wild camps. Great price for the high specs, too.

Sierra Designs Clip Flashlight 2 3000 Ultralight Hiking Tent Best For an inexpensive funnel tent £209.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Minimum Weight: 3 lbs 6 oz / 1.53 kg Packaged Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz / 1.76 kg Number of Doors: 1 Number of Vestibules: 1 Dimensions: 89” x 52” Head 45” Foot / 226cm x 132cm Head 114cm Foot Vestibule Area: 8.80 sq ft / .82 sq m Floor Area: 30 ft2 / 2.79 m2 Peak Height: 42" / 106.7 cm Design Type: Non-Freestanding Number of Guylines: 4 Stake Quantity: 9 If you’re looking for something a little smaller, the Clip 3000 2P is a tunnel tent suitable for two people, with plenty of space available thanks to the fly’s innovative ability to be porched out to create an awning to store gear outside. There’s a good amount of head height for a tunnel tent, and thanks to the space there’s room to manoeuvre without getting too wet in bad British weather. Thanks to its size it’s also a very easy two pole pitch setup. This is a good mid-range option - the high sidewalls on the bathtub floor are useful when it rains. The peak height is comfortable for a person around 5’10” person to move around - tall people need not apply though. It’s great for light-weight, early winter back-packing, or if you’re camping out of a car - but not the depths of winter.