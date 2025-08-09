Our pick of the best-value bouclé furniture – from statement sofas to space-saving beds – all at prices that make this luxe trend more affordable. | National World

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Bouclé is the interior trend that’s here to stay — and you don’t need a big budget to get the look. These picks add luxe texture to any room for less.

Bouclé’s soft, cloud-like texture has gone from retro fashion fabric to modern interior must-have - and it’s a look that’s sticking around. We’ve scoured the big-name homeware sites for the best-value bouclé pieces that give you the designer feel without the designer price tag. Whether you’re adding a single accent or making a bold statement, these picks prove you can get the trend for less.

Nylah multi tone bouclé curved accent chair – Dunelm (£111.30, was £159)

Dunelm’s Nylah bouclé accent chair brings designer curves and texture to your home for a fraction of the usual price. | Dunelm

The Nylah chair proves you don’t have to spend designer prices to get designer style. Upholstered in soft, multi-tone bouclé, its curved silhouette and walnut legs tick both the comfort and style boxes. The plush seat makes it as inviting as it looks, whether you’re curling up with a book or adding a focal point to your living room. Available in three colours, it’s an easy way to bring the bouclé trend home without blowing the budget.

Flair Ava bouclé ottoman single bed – Amazon (£319.99)

The Flair Ava bouclé ottoman bed pairs plush texture with hidden storage, making it a stylish and space-saving choice for smaller bedrooms. | Amazon

Bouclé isn’t just for chairs and cushions – this ottoman bed wraps the trend into a practical, space-saving design. The cream bouclé upholstery gives it a soft, luxe feel, while the rainbow-shaped headboard adds a playful curve. The gas-lift base reveals a generous storage area, perfect for spare bedding or seasonal clothes, making it ideal for smaller bedrooms where every inch counts. Built with a sturdy frame and slatted base, it’s a stylish and functional investment piece.

Cream bouclé 3-seater cloud sofa – Furniture123 (£899.97)

Furniture123’s Alessia bouclé sofa makes a statement with its cloud-like curves and plush texture, bringing instant luxury to any living space. | Furniture123

For serious bouclé impact, a sofa is hard to beat, and the Alessia makes a striking centrepiece. Upholstered in soft cream bouclé, its low, cloud-like shape and rounded edges give it a modern yet inviting feel. It comes fully assembled with two ball cushions and a scatter cushion, so it’s ready to use from the moment it arrives. The foam and fibre filling keeps things comfortable, while the sculptural design makes it as much a talking point as it is a place to lounge.

These three picks prove you can work bouclé into your home without draining your budget — and once you start looking, you’ll find even more pieces that bring the same plush, high-end feel at a fraction of the price.

