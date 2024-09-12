The most unusual hacks people use to help their gardens thrive include using bones as fertilisers, destroying fungus with cinnamon – and singing to their plants.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the quirkier strategies those who garden adopt to help their plants grow, with throwing used teabags onto the soil also making the list.

Making beer traps for slugs, using ash from the fireplace as a fertiliser, and watering plants with potato water were also cited as different gardening tricks.

The average gardener spends three hours a week tending to their outdoor space, with TV programmes, social media, and gaming among the biggest inspirations.

Sabrina Carmona, VP of Farm Heroes Saga at King, the mobile game developer behind the farm-inspired, match 3 puzzle game, said: “The research has revealed some weird and wonderful ways people tend to their gardens.

“It’s been interesting to discover some of these and understand why tending to gardens has become such a popular pastime.

“But for those who don’t have access to outdoor space, or who might not have the time to garden, you can still get your nurturing hit from a mobile game.

"You’ll hopefully get that same sense of enjoyment, escapism and reward by tending to virtual cropsies as you would real ones.”

Helping your garden thrive

The study found 66 per cent of those who garden do it because of the satisfaction they get from achieving results.

While 47 per cent claim it gives them somewhere to escape, and 45 per cent enjoy the nurturing aspect.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) most enjoy watering plants, 31 per cent thrive from mowing the grass, and 35 per cent love harvesting their own fruit and veg.

Tomatoes, strawberries, and potatoes were the top three most popular produce to grow, with 27 per cent aiming to save money by this method.

The overall gardening goals include improving mental wellbeing (47 per cent), helping the environment (40 per cent), and learning new skills (25 per cent).

However, 49 per cent would like to spend more time in their green space than they currently do.

It emerged 95 per cent agree it is important to find time for the things you enjoy, with lack of time cited as the main reason why 54 per cent don’t garden as much as they would like to.

Tending gardens can boost mental health

The study, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found 54 per cent would rather go to a garden centre than a nightclub.

And 72 per cent believe it is an activity that all ages can enjoy – and not just for older people.

Sabrina Carmona added: "Gardening is such a versatile and rewarding hobby that can be tailored to suit your lifestyle and space and can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.

"This inclusivity is something that’s demonstrated in the research and is also a foundational element of our game development.

“Whatever your background, age or circumstance, it’s so important to find moments of fun and enjoyment within our busy schedules.

"Gardening - whether that’s physically or virtually through a puzzle game - can bring countless benefits, from providing much needed moments of escapism, a sense of achievement or helping to learn a new skill.”

Top 15 unusual hacks to help gardens grow:

Using eggshells as fertiliser Using used coffee grounds as a fertiliser Growing new fruit/vegetables from leftover vegetable roots/seeds Throwing used teabags onto the soil Using banana peels as fertiliser Talking to my plants Making beer traps for slugs Using ash from the fireplace as fertiliser Using potato water to water plants Sprinkling cayenne pepper to ward off pests Using bones as a fertiliser Singing to my plants Sprinkling cinnamon on the ground to deter cats Destroying fungus with cinnamon ‘Planting’ plastic forks to keep animals away