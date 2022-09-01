Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much loved BBC Three show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has confirmed their start date for the upcoming season.

A tweet sent out from the official Drag Race UK twitter said “Start your engines, Drag Race UK returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 22 September.

Fans were quick to show their delight at the return of the show, with one fan saying: “YES FINALLY!”

Another fan said: “Finally, now show queen promos please!”

For one fan of the show, the announcement was not enough, as they demanded that the show should “stop teasing and just give us the cast reveal”.

It comes just days after the show was nominated for a National Television Award, with data from Broadcast Now revealing that the show had a peak viewership of 375,000.

When can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

The award-winning series will be back on our screens on Thursday 22 September at 9pm, and will be on at the same time weekly for 10 weeks.

In total, series one, two and three has been streamed over 51 million times when combined.

Who are the judges for season four?

The mainstay judges will include RuPaul, and trusty sidekick Michelle Visage as well as Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Each week, the regular judges will be joined by a celebrity guest judge, which in the past has included the likes of Maya Jama and more.

Who are the celebrity guest judges this year?

For season four, the guest judges have never been better.

Joining the regular panel of four will be:

Dame Joanna Lumley

Alison Hammond

Hannah Waddingham

Boy George

Lorraine Pascal

Mel B

Leomie Anderson

FKA Twigs

Olly Alexander

Aside from guest judges, there are also some extra special guests to aid the queens in their challenges.

The extra special guests will help out in challenges with Aisling Bea providing some comedy to the competition, and 2021 Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice prepares the contestants for an all singing and all dancing challenge.