Hendrick's Unveils this Year's Christmas Must-Haves
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:08 pm
The New Festive Range Is Out
For the Cocktail Lover
- Transform at-home drinking experiences and become a cocktail-making connoisseur with Hendrick’s Original Gin & Jigger Gift Pack (RRP £29.00). Includes a bottle of Hendrick's Gin and an elegant ‘H’ engraved jigger, the perfect ensemble for a delectable drinks cabinet. Available at Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.
- The perfect gift for the martini maverick in your life, Batch & Bottle Hendrick’s Gin Martini (RRP £25.00) is ready to pour, bringing the pleasures of a cocktail bar to your home. Available at Clink
For that Last Minute Gift
- The Christmas Cracker Gift Box (RRP £35.00) includes a 70cl bottle of Hendrick’s Gin, presented in a festive gift pack for a round of unconventional delight. Available on Amazon.
- Surprise the true gin admirer with a bottle of limited-release Hendrick’s Lunar Gin (RRP £35.00). With the delightful warmth of mellow spice and a subtle citrus finish, it’s perfect for a post-Christmas dinner tipple. Available on Amazon.
- The original Hendrick’s Gin (RRP £29.00) is distilled with no less than 11 of the finest botanicals, and then oddly infused with rose and cucumber essences. Available on Amazon.
For the unusual ones
- Hendrick’s Gin is unusual by nature and thus quite at home in alternative vessels, such as tea cups. The Hendrick’s Gin Unusual Garden Gift Pack (RRP £35.00) complete with a 70cl bottle of Hendrick’s Gin and a Hendrick’s Tea Cup. Available on Clink.