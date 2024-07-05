Reform UK have won a fifth seat in the General Election. After a recount, they took the Basildon South and East Thurrock constituency with a majority of just 98 votes from Labour candidate Jack Ferguson.

“Our candidate James McMurdock was a paper candidate, drafted in at the last minute, former city boy, and he was absolutely neck and neck with Labour,” Mr Farage said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“So I rang him up and said ‘Look, give me the name of your agent, so I can find out what’s happening because they were on the third recount’ – he said ‘I haven’t got an agent. I’m my own agent.’