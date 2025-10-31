Brits are using AI to buy presents for their other halves and taking the credit

One in 10 claim their partner would “never” use AI for gifting – despite 37 per cent admitting they already have. | Charley Atkins / SWNS

Almost half of adults have used AI to choose gifts for their partner - with nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) relying on it for birthdays, anniversaries and even Christmas.

But while many are happy to let algorithms do the hard work, more than a fifth (23 per cent) admit they wouldn’t tell their other half that their ‘thoughtful’ surprise was AI-assisted.

Men are more likely to use AI secretly, with 46 per cent admitting they would hide it compared to 37 per cent of women. Despite these efforts to pull the wool over their partner’s eyes, 36 per cent believe they’d be able to tell if a gift they received had been chosen by AI.

More than half (55 per cent) said it’s perfectly fine to use AI to buy presents for a partner – suggesting that honesty really might be the best policy. Yet one in 10 (11 per cent) claim their partner would “never” use AI for gifting – despite 37 per cent admitting they already have.

It was found one in five (20 per cent) lean on AI to write birthday cards, while a third use it to avoid overspending or hunt down the best deals.

Seasonal peaks are driving adoption, with nearly half (46 per cent) expecting to use it for Christmas shopping this year, 32 per cent for Black Friday, and 28 per cent for Valentine’s Day.

The research of 2,000 adults, which was commissioned by a global payments partner Checkout.com as part of its ‘Peak Season '25: The debut of agentic commerce’ research, highlights both the appetite and the hesitation around the next wave of agentic AI.

From helping consumers budget better (31 per cent) to always finding the best deal (31 per cent), many Brits see AI as their savvy shopping sidekick. But even as shoppers turn to AI to save time and money, trust remains a sticking point.

When it comes to ‘agentic AI’ - technology that can act on behalf of the consumer - two-thirds (61 per cent) said they wouldn’t yet feel comfortable letting it make purchases for them, with loss of control (48 per cent), risk of fraud (40 per cent) and privacy concerns (39 per cent) topping the list of worries.

Jenny Hadlow from Checkout, said: “AI has already become the invisible shopping assistant in many of our lives – from suggesting the perfect gift to writing the words on the card. But we’re now at the tipping point where ‘agentic AI’ may soon be able to complete purchases on our behalf.

“The future of shopping will be about balancing trust, control and convenience – and retailers need to get ready for this shift. We’re working with businesses globally to make online shopping faster, safer and ultimately more convenient, so consumers can feel confident letting AI handle more of the process.”

The research shows agentic AI is set to transform shopping habits – but awareness is still relatively low, with only 35 per cent familiar with the concept today, but almost 40 per cent said they’d be comfortable using it in future.

Younger generations are far more comfortable, according to the study via OnePoll.com - nearly 70 per cent of 25–34-year-olds would be happy to let an AI agent handle transactions.On average, Brits expect AI to manage nearly a third (27 per cent) of their monthly spending within five years.

Those willing to take the leap and trust AI to spend for them said they’d do so up to an average value of £204.53 - but many said their willingness would depend on stronger protections – such as total security (31 per cent) or easier refund and returns processes (30 per cent).

When it comes to day-to-day shopping, 40 per cent of adults said they would happily hand over their most boring purchases to AI agents – such as paying phone and internet bills (28 per cent), buying household items (28 per cent) and covering credit card payments (25 per cent).

Rory O’Neill from Checkout.com said: "Consumers are already using AI to find gift ideas, plan purchases, and get inspiration for the things they enjoy. But when it comes to the idea of letting an agent act on their behalf and handle money, people would prefer to start with routine, everyday purchases like bills, household essentials, or other chores they don’t enjoy.

“Agentic commerce has the potential to take the hassle out of everyday life while leaving the enjoyable parts of shopping in human hands. Trust will be key in helping shoppers feel confident letting AI take on more of the heavy lifting."