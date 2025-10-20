Plans for new residential flats above a Sunderland convenience store have been resubmitted by developers.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for a shop site on the corner of Ewesley Road and Cleveland Road in High Barnes.

The site was previously a Spar-branded convenience store but was recently sold and subsequently relaunched as a Premier convenience store.

Flats proposed above Premier convenience store in Sunderland's Barnes area (January, 2025) | LDRS

Three self-contained flats were proposed at the site, each with a kitchen and living room area, one bedroom, a bathroom and a lobby area.

A planning application submitted to council officials at the time noted all flats would allow “adequate lighting levels” and had been designed as “single person occupancy” flats, along with “adequate noise insulation” planned for “all rooms and party walls”.

The applicant also noted that “on street parking is available” in the area with “permit parking provision” under the city council’s community parking management scheme.

Prior approval is a separate process compared to a full planning application and the UK Government website states “prior approval means that a developer has to seek approval from the local planning authority that specified elements of the development are acceptable before work can proceed”.

It adds that it “may be necessary to obtain prior approval from a local planning authority before carrying out permitted development”, a development type which is normally granted planning permission under national law without the need to submit a planning application.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a decision report linked to the plans being withdrawn in July, 2025, said the proposal for the High Barnes Premier store “involves operational works which, in of themselves, would require planning permission”.

Council planners said that, as a result, the “proposal goes beyond the scope of the prior approval regime” where “external changes do not fall within the scope” of existing rules and following the serving of notice to the applicant, the plans were withdrawn.

A full planning application for the building has now been submitted representing a fresh bid for the change of use of the building’s first floor to create three flats.

Proposed floor plans still include three self-contained one-bedroom flats, each with a kitchen and living room area, bathroom and lobby, as previously proposed, along with a rooftop area with a canopy to provide access to the first floor flats.

A planning application form also notes that the proposed flats, if approved and completed, would be classed as “market housing.”

The resubmitted plans will need to go through a new council consultation exercise, allowing members of the public to have their say, before a council decision can be made.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 10, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01802/FUL

