Plans for new residential flats above a Sunderland convenience store have stalled, after applicants officially withdrew the proposals.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has been considering an application for the shop on the corner of Ewesley Road and Cleveland Road in High Barnes.

The site was previously a Spar-branded convenience store but was recently sold and subsequently re-branded as a Premier convenience store.

Flats were proposed above Premier convenience store in Sunderland's Barnes area | LDRS

Three self-contained flats were proposed at the site, each with a kitchen and living room area, one bedroom, a bathroom and a lobby area.

A planning application submitted to council officials noted that all flats would allow “adequate lighting levels” and had been designed as “single person occupancy” flats, along with “adequate noise insulation” being installed to “all rooms and party walls”.

The applicant also noted that “on street parking is available” in the area with “permit parking provision” under the city council’s community parking management scheme.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, Conservative Barnes ward councillor Antony Mullen noted potential privacy issues from a new rooftop area with a canopy, which was being proposed to provide access to the first floor flats.

Although Cllr Mullen did not object to the scheme, he said there would “need to be mitigations to avoid disturbance to the immediate neighbour when conducting building works.”

One public objection was also submitted raising concerns about increased traffic and parking issues, loss of privacy, disruption during construction works and the new flats attracting “students/youths etc on a short term basis which does not attribute well with the established family homes and community” in the area.

Sunderland City Council was expected to make a decision on the flats plan by March 3, 2025 and a range of documents were submitted during the planning application process.

This included an “internal daylight assessment”, a noise impact assessment and amended proposed floor plans, with three flats still proposed and the addition of a newly formed refuse store for the proposed flats.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website has since confirmed the plans were officially withdrawn on July 7, 2025.

The initial application for flats at the site was a “prior approval” application, a separate process than a full planning application.

It adds that it “may be necessary to obtain prior approval from a local planning authority before carrying out permitted development”, a development type which is normally granted planning permission under national law without the need to submit a planning application.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a decision report, said the proposal for the High Barnes Premier store “involves operational works which, in of themselves, would require planning permission”.

They said that as a result, the “proposal goes beyond the scope of the prior approval regime” where “external changes do not fall within the scope” of existing rules.

The council decision notice added: “Following the serving of notice of the aforementioned to the agent of the applicant, it has been requested by the applicant via email received from their appointed agent that the application be withdrawn.”

A decision on any future plans for flats at the site would be made either by council planning officers under ‘delegated powers’ or by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee.

For more information on the plan and withdrawal decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00011/PCM