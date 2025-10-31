Plans for the first phase of “enabling works” at a building earmarked for a new glassmaking hub on Wearside have been officially submitted.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the old Peter Smith Antiques building at Borough Road in the Sunniside area.

The warehouse site has previously been announced as the location for a replacement provision for the National Glass Centre, which is planned to close at the end of July, 2026, a date previously announced by the University of Sunderland.

Former Peter Smith Antiques building, Sunniside, Sunderland | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

Council cabinet documents have described Glassworks Sunderland as “a new hub for glassmaking in the city, offering specialist facilities for artists and the public to create and produce glass art”, however, the proposed hub has been described as a “downgrade” by some.

The Save the National Glass Centre Campaign has previously raised concerns about “safety, location and cultural loss” issues linked to the development, along with concerns about the proposals introducing an “industrial process next to family homes.”

The Glassworks Sunderland project was announced to the public as having £5 million of Government funding allocated, following Sunderland Culture’s successful bid to the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England (ACE).

Glassworks Sunderland is expected to be operated by Sunderland Culture, although the finer details of the proposed development are awaited.

The overall capital cost of the scheme has previously been reported as £7.5 million and council cabinet papers discussed in July, 2025, said the site would be a “nationally significant centre of excellence for glassmaking” which would “drive economic growth and support cultural regeneration.”

Councillors were asked to “authorise” a number of actions, subject to the award of a £2,405,000 UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) grant from the North East Combined Authority (NECA).

This included entering into a “necessary grant funding agreement with NECA”, procuring and appointing consultants and contractors to deliver “design and enabling works” at the ex-Peter Smith Antiques building and entering into a “partnership and delivery agreement with Sunderland Culture” linked to the project and associated works.

A new planning application submitted for consideration is now proposing “phase one enabling works” at the council-owned building, which planning documents state aim to “address building defects that are compromising the property’s structural stability and external envelope”.

A design, access and heritage statement prepared on behalf of Sunderland City Council notes the proposed works would “leave the building wind and watertight in preparation for Phase 2.”

The planning listing describes the works as the “demolition of a hipped roof structure and refurbishment of balcony below to provide waterproofing, temporary boarding of existing door and window, demolition of lift shaft projection and reinstatement of pitched slate roof”.

Proposed works also include the “opening up of bricked door openings to west elevation ground floor, opening up of bricked windows to south elevation main entrance door and replacement of timber panelling to dormer cheeks with lead including new gutters and downpipes.”

The design, access and heritage statement adds that “the proposed works are comprised of the replacement of building elements that are damaged beyond reasonable repair, or are planned reinstatement works to previously removed features”.

Those behind the works said the project would “safeguard the historicbuilding and ensure it can meet the needs of modern uses”.

It was also noted that the plans would align with national planning policies, “restore and safeguard the building’s historic fabric” and would “sustain and enhance the building’s overall aesthetics, contributing to the significance of the Sunniside conservation area.”

Sunderland City Council, in a statement, described the planning application as an “important milestone” in efforts to bring the building back into use.

The council statement said: “A UK Shared Prosperity Grant of £2.4m has been awarded by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) to deliver a programme of essential repairs and enabling works to Peter Smith Antiques Warehouse to secure the integrity of the heritage property, built in 1882, in readiness for future fit-out.

“This work will be undertaken by March, 2026, and includes repairs to the roof, windows, masonry and concrete structure as well as mechanical and electrical upgrades, and is expected to commence in the coming months.

“The council’s focus has been – and remains – to work with local, regional and national partners to seek to secure the future of glassmaking in Sunderland, ensuring artists and creators have a place to continue their valued work in the city.

“The remediated Peter Smith Antiques Warehouse building will provide space for a Creative Hub, that will catalyse Sunniside’s creative community, a use that will complement neighbouring creative investments at venues like the Norfolk Hotel and building on new housing investment, exciting new leisure facilities and a creative community that is already established there.

“Sunderland Culture has set out ambitions to create a new hub for glassmaking in the building, offering specialist facilities for artists and the public to create and produce glass art.

“The planning application is an important milestone in preparation for the enabling works funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 22, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02364/LP3

