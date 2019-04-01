Suspected gas blast in Washington: new pictures reveal extent of damage

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a blast which caused severe damage to flats in Washington today.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to Collingwood Court in Sulgrave at around midday following reports of a blast.

The ceiling of the flat. Picture: TWFRS

Two people were treated at the scene, one of whom was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious.

Now fire service bosses have releaded more photos of the damage.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Structural engineers are assessing the safety of the building.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "We'd like to thank our emergency services colleagues for their support and thank local residents for their patience."

The damage from the outside. Picture: TWFRS