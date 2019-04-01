LIVE: One person taken to hospital and block of flats evacuated after suspected gas explosion in Washington

One person has been taken to hospital and a block of flats has been evacuated after a suspected gas explosion in Washington.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of the incident on Collingwood Court, in Sulgrave.

Crews were called at around 12 noon.

A block of flats has been evacuated and fire crews are awaiting on an assessment from structural engineers.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said there were some injuries, but the extent of which is not yet known.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address on Collingwood Court at 11.56am to reports of an explosion.

Fire crews have been called to the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Washington.'Image by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"We sent two crews from out Hazardous Area Response Team and a double crewed ambulance.

"We transported one person to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Northumbria Police are also in attendance.

A force spokesperson said: "At 11.59am today (Monday), police received a report of a suspected gas explosion at a property on Collingwood Court, Washington.

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion at Collingwood Court in Washington. 'Image by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"Officers are currently at the scene. A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but nobody is believed to be seriously injured.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and any residents with concerns are asked to speak to a nearby officer."