Woman fights for life after being knocked down on busy Sunderland road

A 61-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car during rush hour.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information about the incident, which has left the woman with serious injuries.

As reported earlier this evening, at 4.15pm today, officers received a report of a car that had been in collision with a pedestrian on Pallion New Road, Sunderland.

Read more: Sunderland road closed off to rush hour traffic after woman is knocked down



A blue Vauxhall was turning right from Lisbon Terrace onto Pallion New Road towards the Queen Alexandra Bridge when it was in collision with the 61-year-old.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing and police are keen for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Pc Neil Graham, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols unit, said: “This was an incredibly serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“Our officers are supporting her family at this difficult time, and our aim is to now establish exactly what happened.

“If anybody saw this collision, or thinks they may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, I would ask them to contact police as soon as possible.”

The road was closed for more than four hours as emergency services treated the woman and officers carried out inquiries.

The North East Ambulance Service said it received the report at 4.06pm and sent one of its Hazardous Area Response Teams, a trauma paramedic and a double crewed ambulance to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police 101 quoting reference 715 101218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111