Sunderland road closed off to rush hour traffic after woman is knocked down

A key route in Sunderland has been closed off to traffic after a pedestrian was involved in a collision.

The B1405 Pallion New Road has been shut off by Northumbria Police following the incident, which has left a 61-year-old woman with serious chest injuries.

The North East Ambulance Service is on the scene as they treat the woman and she is expected to be taken to hospital imminently.

Police said other roads in the area have been affected by the incident and have asked motorists to avoid the area.

The North East Live Traffic Twitter account has said traffic is closed between the southern sides of the Queen Alexandra Bridge and the Northern Spire Bridge.

A force spokesman said: "At 4.15pm today, police received a report that a car has been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Pallion New Road.

"Emergency services are on the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area."

The ambulance service said it received the report at 4.06pm and has sent one of its Hazardous Area Response Team, a trauma paramedic and a double crewed ambulance to the scene.

Stagecoach has said it is diverting services away from the area.