Woman fighting for life after 'incredibly serious collision' in Sunderland - police appealing for witnesses after road incident

A woman is fighting for her life after a road collision in Sunderland.

The 61-year-old was left with serious chest injuries after the incident on Pallion New Road (the B1405) which happened at about 4.14pm yesterday.

Northumbria Police said the woman remained in a critical condition overnight. An investigation is ongoing and officers have now issued an appeal as they piece together exactly what happened.

Pc Neil Graham of Northumbria Police's motor patrols unit said: "This was an incredibly serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

"Our officers are supporting her family at this difficult time, and our aim is to establish exactly what happened.

Pc Graham said a blue Vauxhall vehicle was turning right from Lisbon Terrace onto Pallion New Road towards the Queen Alexandra Bridge when the woman was knocked down.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, where police said she remained in a critical condition overnight.

Pc Graham added: "If anybody saw this collision, or thinks they may have dashcam footage that could assist with out investigation, I would ask them to contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 715 101218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.