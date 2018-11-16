Sunderland firefighters to wear body cameras after being attacked with rocks while tackling blaze

Firefighters from a station in Sunderland will now wear body cameras after crews were attacked with rocks while trying to put out a fire.

Firefighters from Marley Park Community Fire Station have been attacked again while tackling a fire in Winslow Close, Sunderland, on Wednesday evening at 5.20pm.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service say an police are investigating the incident where a youth threw missiles of rocks and stones at firefighters and the fire engine.

A crew from Marley Park were also attacked with bottles and bricks on Bonfire Night after they were called to the Southwick area of the city to deal with a bonfire.

Following the most recent attack, firefighters at Marley Park will now wear body cameras.

A spokesperson for the service said: "The crew were subjected to verbal and physical abuse when rocks were thrown at them whilst they were attempting to put out a fire. Fortunately there were no injuries and no damage to the engine.

"So, as well as the CCTV available on our vehicles we will also have footage of those who abuse our firefighters and our engines to pass onto police.

"We are currently trialing body worn cameras in a number of stations."