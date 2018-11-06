Car burned out in bonfire night yob attack which saw Sunderland firefighters pelted with bricks and bottles

This is the grim scene today after a Bonfire Night attack which saw firefighters targeted by yobs as they tried to put out a blaze.

The crew from Marley Park Community Fire Station were attacked early yesterday evening after they were called to the Southwick area of the city to deal with a bonfire.

Shortly after 5.40pm, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted to say the police had been called after the officers were being attached with bottles and bricks.

Today, the embers of bonfires set on the grassed area of Cato Street continued to burn, with a car also wrecked by fire and taken away by a salvage truck.

The remains of mattresses and tyres can be seen amongst the remains of firework wrappers and tubes.

Just days earlier, the team's station had hosted the launch of Operation Extinguish, a crackdown on antisocial behaviour involving pyrotechnics as November 5 approached.

A burnt out car on the back of a recovery truck following the blazes started in Cato Street, Southwick. Photo by BBC Newcastle.

Read more: New Bonfire Night crackdown after firefighters attacked with fireworks in Sunderland

The week-long effort is based in Southwick and brings together the service alongside Northumbria Police, Sunderland City Council and housing provider Gentoo.

It comes after firefighters were called to 349 deliberate fires in the Southwick and Redhill communities. making it the highest in the Tyne and Wear area.

During the course of yesterday, the service's control room took 568 emergency calls.

The remains of fireworks are littered across the Cato Street area.

The remains of a bonfire smoulder following last night's disorder in Southwick. Photo by BBC Newcastle.

A large section of the grass has been damaged by a series of fires started by yobs.

A crew from Marley Park Community Fire Station were called to the incident and were attacked as they worked.

Part of a car lies amongst the debris of the fires in Cato Street.