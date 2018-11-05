Firefighters attacked with bricks and bottles on Sunderland Bonfire Night call-out

Have your say

Firefighters have been attacked with bricks and bottles while dealing with a call-out on Bonfire Night.

November 5 is one of the busiest nights of the year for firefighters, and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has made numerous safety pleas in the run up to the annual celebrations.

The organisation tweeted earlier: "We were called out to a fire in Southwick in Sunderland were our firefighters were subjected to being attacked with bricks and bottles.

"The police have been informed #NotTonight"

It's not the first time firefighters have been attack in recent months.

We reported last week how since April last year, crews have attended 349 deliberate fires in the Southwick and Redhill area - making it the highest in the Tyne and Wear.

Operation Extinguish was set up to run in Southwick in the build up to Bonfire Night by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police, Sunderland City Council and housing provider Gentoo.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service reported earlier that between 3pm and 5.30pm it had already received 98 bonfire related-calls.

Echo readers have reacted with disgust to this evening's attack in Southwick.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Ian Foster said: "Their 'parents' will be proud. I wonder if they would brick them if one of their families needed the fire brigade.

"Fire fighters should be allowed to turn the hose on them."

Steve Lee said; "They should be locked up, simple as that, and a big fine."