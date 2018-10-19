Yobs attack and dish out verbal abuse to Sunderland firefighters

Firefighters have come under attack from yobs while dealing with three separate incidents on Wearside.

Officers were targeted in two separate locations last night.

Staff were dealing with a wheelie bin fire in Hetton just after 6pm and while extinguishing a wheelie bin and a quantity of rubbish the crew from Rainton Bridge had missiles thrown at them and were also given verbal abuse from about 10 youngsters.

Fortunately there were no injuries or damage, although a missile did strike a firefighter.

Officers from Sunderland Central meanwhile were called to a rubbish fire in Rishton Square in the Red House area of Sunderland at 7.40pm.

Two mattresses were on fire.

The crews were subjected to verbal abuse and attacked with small stones.

Fortunately there were no injuries to any officers or damage done to appliances.

Later that night, whilst dealing with an incident at Silksworth Sports Complex, the same crew again received verbal abuse.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said: “These incidents are unacceptable.

"We really need parents to talk to their children about the dangers of setting deliberate fires and respecting those who save lives – one day it could be theirs.

"Our fire engines have CCTV and we work with Northumbria Police to bring criminal prosecutions.

"Only recently the Government has strengthened the sentences that can be applied to those found guilty.

"If anyone has information on last night’s attacks please support us, by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800555111.”

Northumbria Police meanwhile also tweeted about the incidents saying: "We'd urge anyone with information on this incident to contact Crimestoppers.

"Attacks on our fire crews will not be tolerated."