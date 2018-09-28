Say cheese! Cheeky seal visits Roker Pier in Sunderland and smiles for the camera

A visiting seal raised some smiles in Sunderland today as it had a pit stop at Roker Pier.

The adorable animal was spotted by Graeme Atkinson, from Sunderland, at around 10am today.

The seal at Roker Pier. Picture: Graeme Atkinson.

It stopped for a breather on the second set of steps towards Roker Lighthouse, on the inside of the pier.

Graeme, from Sunderland, sent these great pictures in to the Echo.

The 48-year-old, who works at B&Q, said: "It was exciting as I've never seen one at Sunderland before.

The seal at Roker Pier. Picture: Graeme Atkinson.

"When I took the photo from the front it lifted its head just as I did as if posing for me!"

