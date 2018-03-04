See the gorgeous seal pup spotted at Roker Pier

This adorable young seal was spotted by walkers 'resting' on the pier at Roker.

The seal pup was seen lying on Roker Pier around 5.30pm today (Sun) by walkers who alerted the Coastguard.

The young seal was spotted at Roker Pier. Photo by Jo Evans.

The authority reportedly said the seal had come ashore for a rest.

Jo Evans took this great video of the seal pup as she was walking her dog along the coast.

The 49-year-old from Plains Farm, Sunderland, said: "I came across it while out walking my dogs at the pier in Roker about 5.30pm.

"Someone had informed the coastguard and they said to leave it as it’s probably just come ashore for a rest."