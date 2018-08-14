Roker Pier tours prove so popular that booking website can't cope

New tours of Roker Pier and Lighthouse in Sunderland have proved so popular that its booking system can't cope.

The tours - the first time in the landmark's 115-year history that visitors can take a close look at the Grade II-listed structure - were only launched yesterday.

And by last night the attraction's website had received so much interest that it had to suspend online bookings.

Bookings are only being taken by email for the time being while bosses sort out what they describe as "a few teething problems".

How to book a tour of Roker Pier and Lighthouse after its £2.5million restoration

Bosses at the attraction, which has been restored thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund and Sunderland City Council, also confirmed today that the free tours which were available for Tyne and Wear Heritage Open Days in September have sold out.

How Roker pier vandals were beaten by Victorian brilliance and community endeavour

