How to book a tour of Roker Pier and Lighthouse after its £2.5million restoration

Visitors can get an up-close look at one of Sunderland's best-known landmarks after the completion of a £2.5million revamp.

Roker Pier and Lighthouse have been restored to their former glory thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Visitors can take a tour of Roker Pier tunnel and Lighthouse for the first time in its 115-year history.

Now, after six years of work, visitors can take a tour of the Grade II listed structure, which dates back to 1903.

Tours will explore the incredible history behind the construction of Roker Pier and the people involved.

Visitors will be guided through the unique experience of walking the length of the pier tunnel before climbing steps to the top of the lighthouse to take in the incredible views.

Coun Rebecca Atkinson, Roker Heritage Group chairman Phil Tweddell and head of the Heritage Lottery Fund Ivor Crowther take a tour of the tunnel.

The lighthouse has undergone a complete transformation, while the tunnel, which once provided the only means for the keeper to reach the lighthouse in stormy weather, has also been restored with a new entrance.

Tours are operated by Sunderland Seafront Trust, and access is by walking and staircase only. There is no working lift in operation.

Due to health and safety requirements, you may be refused entry if you are not wearing appropriate closed-toe shoes. Sturdy walking shoes are recommended.

Phil Tweddell, chairman of Roker Heritage Group, which is running the tours of the Pier tunnel and Lighthouse.

Anyone taking the tour should have an adequate level of fitness, and guides have the right to refuse entry if there is concern about whether it is suitable for visitors.

Anyone suffering from claustrophobia, vertigo, heart or respiratory conditions is advised not to attempt the tour., as some staircases are very steep.

There are three types of tour you can take:

Full tour

Walk the length of the pier tunnel and emerge at the lighthouse.

Explore the rich history behind the superstructure, the individuals behind its construction, and the restoration of the building in recent years.

This costs £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Accessible tour

A more accessible version of the full tour for those who are not able to ascent the basement ladder.

This costs £6.50 for adults and £3.50 for children.

Explore the lighthouse

Discover the history of Roker Lighthouse, including the landmark's recent restoration.

Take in the views from the top.

This costs £4 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Visitors are advised that tickets take a day to process, so you cannot make on-the-day bookings.

Children must be at least 1.1 metres tall and physically capable of ascending and descending the staircases by themselves unaided.

To book a tour, email info@rokerpier.co.uk. For more information, visit the website here.