Police incident ongoing after concerns for a man on Sunderland street

Police have confirmed an operation is under way on a Wearside street after concerns were raised for a man.

Northumbria Police says officers are on the scene of Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, after a call reporting concerns for a man.

A spokeswoman said he is talking to officers as the team work to resolve the incident.

It not believed anyone has been injured.

Warwick Street is a terrace of homes which lies between Newcastle Road and the A1290 Keir Hardie Way, a short distance from the Stadium of Light and the Colliery Tavern.

The report was made to police at 3.20pm.