Man arrested after roof top disturbance in Sunderland street leaves another man injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a roof top stand off which left another man with a head injury.

Northumbria Police were called to Warwick Street in Monkwearmouth at 3.20pm following reports of concern for a man.

The police cordon in place near to Devonshire Tower.

It has since confirmed he has since been brought down safely from a roof in the street following negotiations and has been arrested following "minor damage" during the disorder.

The force has confirmed one person was injured in the incident, but was unable to release further details.

The North East Ambulance service has confirmed it took one man to hospital at around 8pm after he was struck on the head by a tile, a short time before the incident came to a close.

Its paramedics had spent the incident on standby in case its medics were needed.

This section of Warwick Street was closed off during the incident.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the street, which was sealed off from its junctions with Abbs Street, near to Devonshire Tower, and at the other end at Crozier Street.

Access was also restricted to the back lane by officers, with armed officers on the scene.

Residents have told the Echo they saw tiles being thrown from a roof in the street.

One 43-year-old woman said: "I just turned up at home and found there was a lad standing on the back wall and the whole place had been cordoned off.

Police closed off access to the area.

"Some tiles have been thrown, but we've been kept well back."