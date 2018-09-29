Police called to Ricoh Arena following Sunderland's 1-1 draw at Coventry

Reports are circulating on social media about a disruption following Sunderland's 1-1 draw away at Coventry.

A number of Twitter users, including Roker Report, commented on 'trouble' after the game, outside the stadium.

Video clips on social media show groups of football fans shouting with police officers in between them.

Mixed day for Black Cats

One Sunderland fan, who didn't want to be named, had travelled to Coventry for the match with his partner.

He told the Echo that there were barriers separating the away fans from the home fans after the game, and that he and his partner had parked their car in a Tesco nearby.

The Sunderland v Coventry match ended with a 1-1 draw.

He continued: "We stayed in the coach car park and then all of a sudden they just smashed through the barriers and there was hell on."

A police officer then escorted the couple to their car.

The fan added: "Safe to say it was scary."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police told the Echo that officers received a call at 2.53pm, of "loads of people shouting outside the arena."

Frustration for Sunderland players

*Did you see any disruption after the game, if so contact the newsdesk on 0191 5017326 or message us on Facebook or Twitter.