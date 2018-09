Have your say

Sunderland missed the chance to move into the top two after letting a one-goal lead slip at Coventry.

Lee Cattermole opened the scoring just four minutes after half-time, before Coventry striker Jonson Clarke-Harris rescued a point for the hosts.

It was a mixed day for the Sunderland players, but who shone and who struggled at the Ricoh Arena?

Our Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings.

Click the link above and flick through our gallery.